Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist today, September 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The applicants will be able to edit their forms till October 1, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist under Directorate of Prison and Correction Services and 1 for Pharmacist under Directorate of Printing, Stationery, and Publication, Odisha.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist under Directorate of Prison and Correction Services: Candidates must have passed +2 Science Examination. The applicants must have passed a minimum of diploma in Pharmacy examination from the state board of pharmacy.

Pharmacist under Directorate of Printing, Stationery, and Publication: Matriculate with diploma in Pharmacy.

Steps to apply for OSSC Pharmacist posts 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to ‘Apply Online’ Complete the step 1 registration by filling your details Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

