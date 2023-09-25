Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will conclude the online application process for the recruitment of Stenographers and Stenotypists under Advt No 07/2023 today, September 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till 5.00 PM today. The last date for payment of fees is September 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 70 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for Sr Scale Stenographer, 1 vacancy is for Jr Scale Stenographer and 67 vacancies are for Stenotypists.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 years and 37 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University or Institution. A candidate must also have qualified a 120 hours course with hands on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a Government recognised institution or a reputed institution which is ISO 9001 certified OR have qualified a Computer Information Technology course equvivalent to ‘O’ level certificate of Department of Electronic Accreditation of Computer Course (in short DOEACC) of Government of India. An applicant must also have passed Matriculation exam or equivalent in Punjabi language to qualify for the posts

Candidates can find information on pay scale, educational qualification, physical eligibility criteria, vacancy details, reservations/relaxations and more details in the official notification below:

Here’s the PSSSB Stenographer recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The fee for SC/BC and Economically weaker section category candidates is Rs 250, Ex-Servicemen and Dependents have to pay Rs 200. Handicapped category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Stenographer vacancies 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Applications’ tab Now click on Advertisement number 07/2023 Login and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PSSSB Stenographer posts 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on a Typing test, a physical interview and a document verification process and a medical examination.

Disclaimer: Some links in this article are not working due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to refresh the links.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.