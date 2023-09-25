The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Consultants on contractual basis under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cpcb.nic.in till October 10 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies out of which 19 vacancies are for Consultant ‘A’, 52 vacancies of Consultant ‘B’ and 3 vacancies for Consultant ‘C’.

Eligibility Criteria]

Age limit: Maximum age limit for all categories of Consultants shall be 65 years as on September 1, 2023.

Educational qualification:

Consultant ‘A’ - Consultants should have (i) Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology/ Science or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology with good knowledge of M.S. Office (ii) experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management/control for a period of more than 3 and upto 5 years.

Consultant ‘B’ - Consultants should have (i) Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology /Science or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology with good knowledge of M.S. Office (ii) experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management/ control for a period of more than 5 and upto 10 years.

Consultant ‘C’ - Consultants should have (i) Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology / Science or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology or PhD in the field of Environmental Science/Engineering/ Technology and (ii) experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management/control for period of more than 10 years upto 15 years.

Here’s the official CPCB recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit official website cpcb.nic.in Go to ‘Jobs’ and click on link for Direct recruitment Open the link in the PDF and register Apply for the desired post Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

