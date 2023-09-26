The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued admit cards for various recruitment exams including District Probation Officer, Junior Translator, Industrial Promotion Officer, Technical Assistant, Food Safety Officer and more. Candidates who have registered for these exams can download their hall tickets on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

All of the recruitment exams will be conducted between October 3 to 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to visit the official website frequently for information on their exam cities and any changes regarding the schedule.

Steps to download APPSC hall tickets 2023

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Web Note hall ticket notification for relevant exam Go to the ‘Click here’ link next to your post and login Hall ticket for the registered exam will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download APPSC various exams hall ticket.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.