The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway has invited online applications from eligible candidates who are Indian Nationals for training in Workshops and Divisions of Eastern Railway as Act Apprentices today, September 27. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rrcer.jsp till October 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3115 vacancies for Apprentice Trainees in various divisions of the Eastern Railway.

Vacancy Details

Howrah Division : 659 vacancies

Sealdah Division : 440 vacancies

Malda Division : 138 vacancies

Jamalpur Workshop : 667 vacancies

Liluah Workshop : 612 vacancies

Kanchrapara Workshop : 187 vacancies

Asansol Division: 412 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on October 26, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application fees (non-refundable) is Rs.100. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rrcer.jsp On the homepage, click on ‘Notice Board’ Click on ‘Link of Online Application for Engagement of Act Apprentices for Training Slots in Units of Eastern Railway for 2023-24’ On the recruitment portal, go to the apply link for Act Apprentices 2023-24 Register and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Easter Railway Apprentice posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.