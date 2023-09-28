IDBI Bank will close the online registration window for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant Manager through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in by September 30, 2023.

The online recruitment test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 20, 2023. The bank aims to fill up a total of 600 Junior Assistant Manager vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as on August 31, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.

Application Fee

The applicants from the SC/ST/PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Jr Assistant Manager posts 2023

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to Career—Current Opening—Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2023-24 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Jr Assistant Manager posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.