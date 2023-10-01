Indian Government Mint (IGM), Hyderabad will today, October 1, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Technicians. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website igmhyderabad.spmcil.com. The recruitment exam will tentatively be held in October/November.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 Junior Technician posts in various trades in the pay scale of Level W-1 (Rs 18,750 - Rs 67,390).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 years to 25 years as on October 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in relevant trade to qualify for the posts.

Here’s the IGM recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from GEN/OBC/EWS categories have to pay an application fee or Rs 650 while SC/STs/PwBD/ Ex-SM category candidates have to pay Rs 300.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website igmhyderabad.spmcil.com Go to ‘Careers’ > Advt.No.02/2023: Recruitment of Junior Technicians in Various Trades Click on the application link, register Fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IGM Hyderabad Jr Technician recruitment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.