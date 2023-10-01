The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the Accountant Main exam 2022 under the Housing and Urban Development Department today, October 1. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam can download their hall tickets on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Accountant Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2023 in one sitting from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The Preliminary exam was held on July 30, 2023 and OSSC Prelim result was declared on August 23. A total of 662 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination. Candidates can check the exam schedule and exam programme hosted on the Commission’s website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download OSSC admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Click on the Accountant Main exam admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OSSC Accountant admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.