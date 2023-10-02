The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the candidate response sheets for the post of School Teacher in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their OMR sheets on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till October 10.

The School Teacher recruitment exams were conducted from August 24 to 27, 2023. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Steps to download School Teacher OMR sheets

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to view School Teacher response sheet 2023 BPSC School Teacher exam OMR sheet will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download BPSC School Teacher response sheets.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.