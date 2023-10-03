Rajasthan High Court has released the admit card for the shorthand test and computer test for recruitment to the post of Stenographers for District Courts and DLSAs 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The shorthand test and computer test (Speed and efficiency Test) are scheduled to be conducted from October 9 to 17, 2023.

“The candidates are directed to download and take the print of their admission cards by entering their respective user name, password, and captcha code. No admission card shall be sent to the candidate, separately,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 277 Stenographer vacancies.

Steps to download Steno admit card

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Stenographer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Direct link to download Steno admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the positions on the basis of a written test, a personality test/interview and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.