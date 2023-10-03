The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects at Government Art College under the Directorate of Arts (under Advt No 065/2023) today, October 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mpsc.gov.in till 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 vacancies of Assistant Professors in various subjects at the Government Art College under Directorate of Arts, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be above the age of 18 years and below the age of 38 years, as on October 3, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in the relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the two degrees. More details in the official notification.

MPSC Assistant Professor recruitment notice 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 719 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category). Application fee is non-refundable.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2023

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Online Facilities’ and click on ‘Online Application System’ Now register on the portal and login Select post, fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for MPSC Assistant Professor vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.