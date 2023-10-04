The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key of the State Forest Service Main Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SFS Main exam 2021 was conducted on August 20, 2023. The MPPSC SFS Main Exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to the posts of Forest Ranger, Assistant Conservator of Forest and Project Officer.

Steps to download SFS Mains 2021 final answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on “Final Answer Key - State Forest Service Main Exam 2021” The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

