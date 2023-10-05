The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Executive Engineer (Civil), Class-1 and Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) in the Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service (GWSSB) today, October 5. Aspirants will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in from October 15 onwards. The last date for submitting applications is November 1, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies of Executive Engineer (Civil), Class-1 and Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) in Pay Matrix Level No: 11 Rs. 67,700-2,08,700 (According to 7th Pay Commission).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be below the age of 21 years and must not have completed 36 years as on November 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: The Candidate shall possess a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or Bachelor of Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by GPSC.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the role based on their performance in the Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and the Main Examination (Written); shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a Personal Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.