Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Data Entry Operator recruitment examination under Election department (Advt. No. 04 of 2020). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till October 11. A fee of Rs 200 per question is applicable. The exam was conducted on October 8, 2023.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of J and K Service Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ J and K Service Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 09-10-23, during office hours only. The board shall not entertain any such representations/ objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or any other mode,” reads the notification.

The board aims to fill up a total of 137 Data Entry Operator posts.

Steps to download DEO answer key 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on DEO answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download DEO answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.