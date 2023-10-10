Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam date, city for Agniveervayu (01/2024) session for 2024. Eligible candidates can check the details available in in candidate’s login at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The admit card is expected to be out soon.

“Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2024 is available in your login [Click here]. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam,” reads the notification.

Steps to check Agniveervayu 2024 exam date, city

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate login section Key in your login details and submit Check the exam date, city details

Direct link to check Agniveervayu 2024 exam date, city.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.