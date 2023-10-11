Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will today, October 11, reopen the online application window for the post of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.osssc.gov.in till October 23.

Those candidates who had already submitted their online application earlier, are not required to apply again. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ section Now go to the link for ‘New User’ under MPHW posts Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload the documents, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for the future

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.