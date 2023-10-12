The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Accountant Main exam 2022 under the Housing and Urban Development Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 17, 2023, through CBRE mode in Bhubaneshwar.

A total of 662 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination. Candidates can check the exam schedule and exam programme hosted on the Commission’s website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Accountant Mains 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Accountant Mains 2022 admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.