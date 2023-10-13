Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Kochi has invited online applications from eligible Engineering Diploma Holders (passed in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till October 31, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 apprentice vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Chemical Engineering: 32

Electrical Engineering/Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 03

Mechanical Engineering: 05

Instrumentation Engineering/ Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Instrumentation Technology/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering: 05

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years as on October 1, 2022. Relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Engineering diploma in the respective discipline, 60% marks, from a recognised Indian University/ Institute (relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only). More details in the notification below:

Steps to apply for BPCL apprentice posts

Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in Click Enroll Fill up the application form and generate a unique enrolment number After a day, log in to the portal and click on establishment request menu Click on Find Establishment Upload Resume, choose establishment name and type “Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Kochi Refinery” and search Click apply Click apply again

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on their masks in the qualifying Engineering Diploma examination. The final merit list would be prepared according to categories General/SC/ST/OBC/PwBD on the basis of marks obtained in the qualification examination and interview.

