Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) written examination (Objective Type). Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The written exam was held today, October 2 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The pay scale is Level 8-A (Rs 50,700-1,60,600).

Steps to download AE Civil final answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Under important announcements, click on the AE Civil final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.