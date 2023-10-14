United India Insurance Company Limited has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Administrative Officer (Scale I) Specialist 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uiic.co.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 19, 2023, from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM. The paper will consist of 150 questions.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

Steps to download AO admit card 2023

Visit the official website uiic.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment under the Careers tab Click on the AO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.