The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has re-opened the application window for recruitment of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in till October 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6329 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Hostel Wardens in tribal schools.

Vacancy Details

Trained Graduate Teachers TGT - 5660 vacancies

Hostel Wardens - 669 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 35 years. Upper age limit relaxation applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For TGT - Bachelor Degree in Any Related Subject / Combination with CTET Exam Passed. Subject-wise qualification in the notification.

For Hostel Warden - Bachelor Degree in any subject from a Recognized University in India

Here’s the official notification by EMRS.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and Unreserved categories applying to the post of TGT will have to pay an application fee or Rs 1500 and those applying to the post of Hostel Warden will have to pay Rs 1000. No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories.

Steps to apply for EMRS vacancies 2023

Visit the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Select post, click on the application link and register yourself Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for EMRS TGT posts.

Direct link to apply for EMRS Hostel Warden posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.