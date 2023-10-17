The Department of Higher Education, Chhattisgarh, has commenced the online application process for recruitment of various non-teaching staff in the State. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website highereducation.cg.gov.in till November 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 880 vacancies for Lab Attendants, Watchmen, Sweepers and Servants.

Vacancy Details

Laboratory Attendant - 430 vacancies

Servant - 210 vacancies

Watchman - 210 vacancies

Sweeper - 30 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates applying to the post of Laboratory Attendant must have qualified Class 12 Board exam from any recognised University or Institute. Candidates applying to the Servant, Watchman and Sweeper posts must have passed Class 5 from any recognised School or Institute. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website highereducation.cg.gov.in Click on the recruitment link for Lab Attendant, Sweeper, Watchman and Sweeper posts Register yourself on the recruitment portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply to CG Higher Education Department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.