HSSC Group D recruitment exam admit cards out at hssc.gov.in; direct download link here
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit cards for the Group D Services recruitment exam 2023 today, October 17. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website hssc.gov.in.
The HSSC Group D recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on on October 21 and 22, from 10.00 am to 11:45 am and from 3.00 pm to 4.45 pm, including five minutes for marking the fifth option. The HSSC Group D recruitment drive aims to fill up to 13,536 posts (tentative) in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commissions etc in Haryana. The pay scale is Level DL (Rs 16,900-53,500). The HSSC Group D exam city slips were released on October 11.
Steps to download HSSC Group D admit card
- Visit the official website hssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the notification to download Group D admit card
- Key in your registration details and login
- Click on ‘Get Group D services admit card’
- The admit card for the Group D exam will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download HSSC Group D exam admit card.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in a Main Written Examination and a final document verification process.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.