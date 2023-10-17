The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit cards for the Group D Services recruitment exam 2023 today, October 17. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Group D recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on on October 21 and 22, from 10.00 am to 11:45 am and from 3.00 pm to 4.45 pm, including five minutes for marking the fifth option. The HSSC Group D recruitment drive aims to fill up to 13,536 posts (tentative) in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commissions etc in Haryana. The pay scale is Level DL (Rs 16,900-53,500). The HSSC Group D exam city slips were released on October 11.

Steps to download HSSC Group D admit card

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download Group D admit card Key in your registration details and login Click on ‘Get Group D services admit card’ The admit card for the Group D exam will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HSSC Group D exam admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in a Main Written Examination and a final document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.