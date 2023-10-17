The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the post of School Teacher in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar today, October 17. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The School Teacher recruitment exams were conducted from August 24 to 27, 2023. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Steps to download School Teacher results 2023

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the School Teacher Class 11-12, Subject-Hindi results The results for BPSC School Teacher exam will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BPSC TRE results 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.