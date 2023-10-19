The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) Preliminary Exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023. The Main exam will be conducted in November 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3049 vacancies.

Steps to download PO/MT result 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO/MT result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PO Prelims result 2023.

