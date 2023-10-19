The Directorate of School Education, Telangana, will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment of School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) through Teacher Recruitment Test or DSC 2023. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official websites schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tsdsc.aptonline.in/tsdsc before October 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5089 vacancies for School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the State. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 30 in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here’s the vacancy details.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates should possess the Minimum 18 years of age and a maximum of 44 years as on, July 1, 2023.

Educational qualification: A candidate for selection to the posts of Teachers shall fully possess the academic and professional/ training qualifications as directed in the notification. The must also possess Intermediate Certificate issued by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana (or) other equivalent certificates recognized by Board of Intermediate Education, Government of Telangana. More details in the information bulletin.

Steps to register for TS DSC 2023

Visit the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Direct Recruitment of TS DSC - 2023 Complete the registration process and pay the fee Click on ‘Fill out the application form’ and key in your payment details Fill the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Selection Process

The Recruitment shall be through a selection process consisting of Written Test and other criteria stipulated by the Government from time to time

