Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Monitor. Eligible candidates can fill up the form on the official website becil.com till November 1, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline. Proficiency in Computer with knowledge of Language Concerned. One year experience in the field of Media / News.

Desirable: PG Diploma in Journalism/Bachelor in Journalism/ Mass Communication.

Job Responsibilities: Shift Duties. Monitoring the broadcast contents of the TV channels to check violations of Programme and Advertisement related Codes under the relevant provision of Cable Television Network (Regulations) Act, 1995. Proficiency in English & concerned language. Any other work related to monitoring of contents of TV Channels assigned by the office.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for Monitor posts 2023



Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.