Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the notification for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (II) for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.osssc.gov.in from October 26 to November 20, 2023. The last date to submit the form is November 25.

The Commission has notified 719 Livestock Inspector posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 38 year as on January 1, 2023. Upper age released for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Livestock Inspector: The candidate must have passed +2 Vocational Course in the field of Animal Husbandry or Diary or Poultry or Meat or Animal Production or +2 Science from a recognised Educational Institution or Board or Council or University. More details in the notification below.

Forester: The candidate must have passed 10+2 Science from recognised university, institution or board as the case may be with knowledge in basic Computer skills.

Forest Guard: The candidate must have passed High School Certificate Examination (10+) from recognised Board or Institution.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.