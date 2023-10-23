Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till November 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to SC/ST category. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for the post

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023 apply link

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.