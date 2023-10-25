The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has deferred the online registration deadline for the post of Veterinary Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) (on a contract basis) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Himachal Pradesh. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in till November 4, 2023.

Earlier, the application deadline was October 27, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 Veterinary Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree of B.V.Sc. and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) from a recognized University as laid down under the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 ( Act No. 52 of 1984). Should be registered with the State Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (Act No. 52 of 1984).

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 400 for all the candidates except reserved category candidates. The applicants from reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for HPPSC VO posts 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the exam and fill up the application form Upload documents, pay fees, and submit the form Download and take printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening/ Preliminary Exam and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.