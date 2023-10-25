Railtel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on their official website railtelindia.com till November 11, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies to various managerial posts at the Railtel Corporation.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - 39 vacancies

Deputy Manager - 42 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit:

For Assistant Manager posts - Between 21 to 28 years as on November 11, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

For Deputy Manager posts - Between 21 to 30 years as on November 11, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications:

For Assistant Manager posts - Diploma in relevant discipline of Engineering or Masters degree based on the choice of trade from a recognised University/Institute.

For Deputy Manager posts - B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. in a relevant discipline of Engineering or Masters degree based on choice of trade from a recognised University/Institute. More details in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check post-wise eligibility criteria, required work experience, pay scale, selection process, relaxations/reservations and other information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 600 while candidates from all other categories have to pay Rs 1200.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website railtelindia.com Go to Careers > Current Openings > Regular Recruitments in Technical / Marketing/ Finance/HR Departments of RailTel Corporation Click on the link to apply for the posts Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Railtel Corp jobs.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.