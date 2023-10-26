The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Combined Graduate Level recruitment Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till November 23, 2023. The application correction window will open from November 27 to December 3.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 219 vacancies in various departments of the Commission through a competitive written examination. The UKSSSC CGLE 2023 written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2023.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Social Welfare Officer - 16 vacancies

Assistant Minority Welfare Officer - 5 vacancies

Reader - 7 vacancies

Munsarim - 7 vacancies

Office Assistant III - 10 vacancies

Assistant Review Officer - 3 vacancies

Foreman Parisampatti - 1 vacancy

Gram Panchayat Development Officer - 137 vacancies

Regional Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Officer - 33 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, eligibility criteria, exam programme, exam syllabus, post-wise professional requirement, reservations/relaxations and more information in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification by UKSSSC.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved and OBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 300 while SC/ST/EWS/PwBD category candidates have to pay Rs 150. Orphan candidates are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC CGLE 2023

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the notification for Graduate Level exam 2023 Now click on the application link and register yourself Login, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the completed form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UKSSSC CGLE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.