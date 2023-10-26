Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result of the Combined State Engineering Service Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The applicants will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round to be held from November 7 onwards. The written exam was conducted from August 13 to 18 in two shifts.

Here’s the official notification.

The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments. A total of 25 vacancies are to be filled in the Rural Development Department, 56 in the Irrigation Department, 8 in the Minor Irrigation Department, 21 in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2 in the Department of Energy, and 42 in the Public Works Department.

Steps to download ESE 2021 result

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE 2021 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ESE 2021 result.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a combined competitive written exam, followed by document verification and a personal interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.