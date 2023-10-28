The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

“The following are the lists, in order of merit of 235 (156 + 57 + 22 ) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in April, 2023 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 156th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 215 F(P) Course,” reads the notification.

The UPSC CDS I exam 2023 was held on April 16 for admission to 341 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence in January 2024.

Steps to download UPSC CDS I final result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on CDS 1 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CDS 1 final result 2023.

Selection Process

The UPSC CDS Competitive examination comprises: (a) Written examination; (b) Interview for intelligence and personality test of such candidates as may be called for interview at one of the Services Selection Centres.

UPSC CDS I exam is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. There are 341 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women).

