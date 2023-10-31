The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their marks available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 628 candidates have been declared qualified. The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be 395.

Steps to download UPSC NDA, NA 1 marks 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023” under What’s New section

The UPSC NDA, NA I 2023 marks will appear on the screen Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

