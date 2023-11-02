The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main Session 1 or JEE Main 2024 Session 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till November 30 upto 9.00 PM.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 3 days before the commencement of the exam. JEE (Main) 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The exam city details will be released by the second week of January 2024. The result will be announced on February 12, 2024.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. For more details, candidates can check the Information Bulletin available on the official website.

Application Fee

Fee payable for JEE (Main) 2024 Type of Candidate  Centres in India (Fee in ₹)
 Centres Outside India (Fee in ₹)
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 2B: B.Planning 		General
 Male: Rs 1000

Female: Rs 800 		Male: Rs 5000

Female: Rs 4000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 2B: B.Planning 		Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL)
 Male: Rs 900

Female: Rs 800 		Male: Rs 4500

Female: Rs 4000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 2B: B.Planning 		SC/ST/PwD
 Male: Rs 500

Female: Rs 500 		Male: Rs 2500

Female: Rs 2500
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 2B: B.Planning
Third Gender
Rs 500
Rs 3000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR
Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning


General/GenEWS/OBC (NCL)


Male: Rs 2000

Female: Rs 1600


Male: Rs 10000

Female: Rs 8000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR
Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning


SC/ST/PwD 


Male: Rs 1000

Female: Rs 1000


Male: Rs 5000

Female: Rs 5000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR
Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning


Third Gender


Rs 1000


Rs 5000
Processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2024 Session 1

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “JEE(Main) 2024 Registration open (Click Here)
  3. Once registered, proceed with the application process
  4. Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference

The registration window for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will open from February 2, 2024, to March 2, 2024 (up to 09:00 PM). The Session 2 exam will be held in April 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.