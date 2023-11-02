JEE Main 2024 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; here’s direct link
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till November 30.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main Session 1 or JEE Main 2024 Session 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till November 30 upto 9.00 PM.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 3 days before the commencement of the exam. JEE (Main) 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The exam city details will be released by the second week of January 2024. The result will be announced on February 12, 2024.
A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. For more details, candidates can check the Information Bulletin available on the official website.
Application Fee
|Fee payable for JEE (Main) 2024
|Type of Candidate
| Centres in
India
(Fee in ₹)
|Centres Outside India (Fee in ₹)
| Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 2B: B.Planning
| General
| Male: Rs 1000
Female: Rs 800
| Male: Rs 5000
Female: Rs 4000
| Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 2B: B.Planning
| Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL)
| Male: Rs 900
Female: Rs 800
| Male: Rs 4500
Female: Rs 4000
| Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 2B: B.Planning
| SC/ST/PwD
| Male: Rs 500
Female: Rs 500
| Male: Rs 2500
Female: Rs 2500
| Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 2B: B.Planning
|
Third Gender
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 3000
| Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech &
Paper 2A: B. Arch
OR
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR
Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning
|
General/GenEWS/OBC (NCL)
|
Male: Rs 2000
Female: Rs 1600
|
Male: Rs 10000
Female: Rs 8000
| Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR
Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
Male: Rs 1000
Female: Rs 1000
|
Male: Rs 5000
Female: Rs 5000
| Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR
Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning
|
Third Gender
|
Rs 1000
|
Rs 5000
Steps to apply for JEE Main 2024 Session 1
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “JEE(Main) 2024 Registration open (Click Here)”
- Once registered, proceed with the application process
- Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
The registration window for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will open from February 2, 2024, to March 2, 2024 (up to 09:00 PM). The Session 2 exam will be held in April 2024.
