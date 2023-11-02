The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main Session 1 or JEE Main 2024 Session 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till November 30 upto 9.00 PM.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 3 days before the commencement of the exam. JEE (Main) 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The exam city details will be released by the second week of January 2024. The result will be announced on February 12, 2024.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. For more details, candidates can check the Information Bulletin available on the official website.

Application Fee Fee payable for JEE (Main) 2024 Type of Candidate Centres in India (Fee in ₹)

Centres Outside India (Fee in ₹) Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR

Paper 2A: B. Arch OR

Paper 2B: B.Planning General

Male: Rs 1000



Female: Rs 800 Male: Rs 5000



Female: Rs 4000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR

Paper 2A: B. Arch OR

Paper 2B: B.Planning Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL)

Male: Rs 900



Female: Rs 800 Male: Rs 4500



Female: Rs 4000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR

Paper 2A: B. Arch OR

Paper 2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD

Male: Rs 500



Female: Rs 500 Male: Rs 2500



Female: Rs 2500 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR

Paper 2A: B. Arch OR

Paper 2B: B.Planning

Third Gender





Rs 500

Rs 3000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR

Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR

Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR

Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning





General/GenEWS/OBC (NCL)







Male: Rs 2000



Female: Rs 1600







Male: Rs 10000



Female: Rs 8000

Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR

Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR

Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR

Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning





SC/ST/PwD







Male: Rs 1000



Female: Rs 1000





Male: Rs 5000



Female: Rs 5000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR

Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR

Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR

Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning





Third Gender





Rs 1000





Rs 5000 Processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2024 Session 1

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE(Main) 2024 Registration open (Click Here)” Once registered, proceed with the application process Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

The registration window for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will open from February 2, 2024, to March 2, 2024 (up to 09:00 PM). The Session 2 exam will be held in April 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.