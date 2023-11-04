Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be held from November 25 to 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The admit card will be available on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in a week before the examination. A total of 1675 candidates have qualified for the Judicial Services Main exam.

The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 154 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Steps to download 32nd Judicial Services Main admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the 32nd Judicial Services Main admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.