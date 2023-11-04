The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor (Group C) Exam 2023 today, November 4. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 posts, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Co-operative Supervisor and 53 vacancies are for the post of Environment Supervisor.

Here’s the official notification.

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the Supervisor admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

