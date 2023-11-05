Today, November 5, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspectors under Advt Number 02/2023 of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Male applicants should be between the age of 20 years to 37 years and female applicants should be between the age of 20 years and 40 years, as on August 1, 2023, to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have qualified Graduation or equivalent examination from a State recognised University/Board or Institution to apply for the posts. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official SI recruitment notification by BPSSC

Application Fee

The State’s Male candidates belonging to EBC/BC/EWS/ Unreserved category/ candidates from outside the state of Bihar are required to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas for Male/Female candidates belonging to SC/ST category residing in the State of Bihar and Female residents of Bihar from all class/categories, the application fee is Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Bihar Police SI posts

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Bihar Police SI application link Register, pay the fee and proceed with the application process Fil up the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SI posts.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam, Main examination, PMT/PET test, Medical examination and document verification process. The final shortlist will be prepared after the completion of the Document Verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.