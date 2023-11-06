Today, November 6, is the last date to apply for the post of Credit Officer Scale II and Credit Officer Scale III in the Bank of Maharashtra (BOM). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies out of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Credit Officer Scale II and 50 vacancies are for Credit Officer Scale III.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit:

For Credit Officer Scale II - Between the age of 25 years and 32 years as on September 30, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations as per government guidelines.

For Credit Officer Scale III - Between the age of 25 years and 35 years as on September 30, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations as per government guidelines.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s Degree from a University/Institute with minimum 60% marks aggregate in all years/semesters recognised by Govt of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved, EWS and OBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1180 while candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories have to pay Rs 118.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Careers’ Now click on ‘Recruitment Process’ and go to ‘Current Openings’ Click on the application link for Credit Officers in Scale II and III Register on the ibps portal, fill the form and pay the fees Download the completed form and take a printout

