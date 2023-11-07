Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will today, November 7, close the online application window for admissions to the Class IX 2024-25 session. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website navodaya.gov.in. Earlier, the application deadline was October 31, 2023.

The selection test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on February 10th, 2024 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The medium of language for examination will be English/Hindi.

Candidates can the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for JNVST Class 9th 2024

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to submit online application form for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024. The last date for submission of online application forms has been extended up to 07.11.2023.” Register and login to apply Fill in the details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct registration link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.