Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again postponed the registration deadline for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in with a late fee till November 8, 2023.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 25 to 29, 2023. A total of 1675 candidates have qualified for the Judicial Services Main exam. The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 154 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the state’s SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD category are required to pay a late fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 1500 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for 32nd Judicial Services Main exam

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ and proceed to the Candidate Portal Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for 32nd Judicial Services Main exam

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.