The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the admit cards for the Assistant recruitment exam 2023 today, November 7. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their call letters from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Assistant Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 18 and 19. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 23. Candidates who qualify the Preliminary examination will be able to attempt the Main examination tentatively scheduled for December 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies through a country-wide competitive examination.

Steps to download RBI Assistant admit card

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on ‘Call Letters’ under ‘Current Vacancies’ Now click the notification for the Assistant recruitment exam 2023 Go to the link to download Call Letter Key in your credentials and login RBI Assistant exam 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download Assistant exam admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be through Preliminary examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.