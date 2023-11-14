The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), East Central Railway (ECR), has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Apprentices for Apprentice Training under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rrcecr.gov.in till December 9.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1832 Apprentice posts across various divisions in the East Central Railway.

Vacancy Details

Danapur Division - 675 vacancies

Dhanbad Division - 156 vacancies

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division - 518 vacancies

Sonpur Division - 47 vacancies

Samastipur Division - 81 vacancies

Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya - 135 vacancies

Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut - 110 vacancies

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur - 110 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, stipend, training period, trades, selection process, reservations/relaxations and other information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official RRC recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will be charged an Application fee of Rs 100 which will be non-refundable to apply for the posts.

Steps to apply for the Apprenticeship

Visit the official website rrcecr.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Engagement of Apprentices Register yourself on the candidate portal and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for RRC ECR Apprentice 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.