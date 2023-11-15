Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will conclude the online registration process for the Class 9th, and Class 11th admission tests today, November 15. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website navodaya.gov.in. The application correction window will open on November 16 and 17, 2023.

The exams for Class 9th and Class 11th are scheduled to be conducted on February 10, 2023.

Candidates can the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notifications below:

Here’s the Class 9th official notification.

Here’s the Class 11th official notification.

Steps to register for JNVST Class 9th, 11th admission 2024

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Class 9th and Class 11th admission test 2024 link

Register and login to apply Fill in the details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Class 9th admission test.

Direct link to apply for Class 11th admission test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.