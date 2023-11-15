The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Group B, Group C posts in Institutes under the Directorate General of Health Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hlldghs.cbtexam.in till November 30. The last date for payment of fees is December 1, 2023.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 487 posts in the organization through a Computer Based Test (CBT) at Delhi & NCR, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Kolkata centres.

According to the notification, the Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for recruitment is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd week of December. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards by the 1st week of December. The results for the examination process should be declared by the 3rd week of December.

Candidates are advised to check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria for each post, exam pattern, exam syllabus, reservations/relaxations and other information in the official notification document linked below:

MoHFW recruitment notification 2023.

Application fee

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and PwBD eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. All other category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 600.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hlldghs.cbtexam.in On the homepage, click on ‘Registration’ Complete the Step 1 registration process and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for MoHFW recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the CBT exam followed by a Certification/Document verification process. Based on the number of shortlisted candidates the Directorate may call the qualified candidates for a physical interview round.

