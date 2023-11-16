Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will close the online application window for recruitment to Group A, B, and C posts in JIPMER, Puducherry today, November 16. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website jipmer.edu.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 2, 2023. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from November 24, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 97 vacancies, of which 31 posts for Group A, 64 for Group B posts, and 05 for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to corrigendum.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to SC/ST category. The PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Group A, B, C posts

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in Go to Jobs—Apply Online Link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Group A, B, C posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.