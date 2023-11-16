Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) (Notification No. 06 of 2022, Item No. 201). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR based written test will be held on November 19, 2023. The candidates are intimated that there shall be negative marking for wrong answers (1/4% of allotted marks for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 14.11.2023 to 19.11.2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JE Civil admit card 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Admit Cards for OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE Civil admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.