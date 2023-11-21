The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has deferred the date for release of admit cards for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes for the Academic Year 2024-25 today, November 21. According to the notification, the admit cards will now be released on November 24. Once out, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2024 will be held on December 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will be conducted at the following cities — Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

“In case the number of the candidates at any test city is less than 100, the test centre will not be created in that city and candidate will be allotted test city as per their 2 nd/3rd preference of test city,” reads the notification.

Here’s the AILET 2024 official notification.

Steps to download the AILET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Once live, click on the AILET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.