Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Additional Private Secretary (APS) and Staff Nurse (Male/Female). As per the notification, the Staff Nurse (Male/Female) exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 19 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM in 5 districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Meerut. The exam for the post of APS will be held on January 7, 2024, from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 328 APS vacancies and 2240 Staff Nurse (Male/Female) posts.

Steps to download APS, Staff Nurse exam schedule 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on APS, Staff Nurse 2023 exam schedule The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.